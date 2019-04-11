Second Wind Country Inn Partners with BizIQ

Ashland, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2019 --Second Wind Country Inn, a bed and breakfast in Ashland, WI, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small businesses across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide Second Wind Country Inn with a variety of new ways to reach out to brand-new audiences and potential customers in its service area. BizIQ uses some tried and tested search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people find reliable sources of information about accommodations in Ashland, WI. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the B&B, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential guests throughout the area and beyond.



The new website BizIQ created for Second Wind Country Inn offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like tourist attractions and events in the Ashland area and the Northwoods. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the inn to learn more about its lodgings and amenities.



"We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ to give our web presence an overhaul," said Mark Illick of Second Wind Country Inn. "This is a big step forward for us as we focus on improving our website, developing more robust content marketing and delivering better methods of communication to current and prospective guests of our bed and breakfast."



About Second Wind Country Inn

Founded in 2004, Second Wind Country Inn is a family-owned and operated business that takes pride in a high level of customer service and in developing great relationships with all guests. For more information, visit http://www.secondwindcountryinn.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.