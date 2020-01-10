Secret Spaces Receives More Positive Testimonials for Stunning Event Venues

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2020 --Secret Spaces was begun by Susan Duncombe, who founded the website and company based on her vision of providing clients with the best locations for different events. Ms. Duncombe has had years of experience planning all kinds of fabulous events for various organisations, and she has also been running her very own events planning and management business in order to deliver the best experiences to her clients.



Ms. Duncombe knows all about the finer things in life, and she knows all too well what her clients are really looking for if they want their event to be a complete success. Having worked with American Express for a long time, she understands the importance of the right event location, and her experience even extends to other kinds of events such as milestone anniversaries and birthdays, weddings, and corporate retreats.



Thanks to Ms. Duncombe's expertise, clients can now take advantage of Secret Spaces, which gives them full access to a plethora of beautiful event spaces in various areas. At Secret Spaces, clients can definitely find the perfect event place for their needs, whether they are looking for a manor home, an elegant hall, a museum or gallery, a rooftop location, a barn or vineyard, or other venue.



Today, Secret Spaces proves its expertise even further with some excellent testimonials from those in the industry as well. Individuals who have worked with Ms. Duncombe are all praise, including Tim Etchells, the managing director for Single Market Events Limited, who states that Ms. Duncombe is highly motivated and filled with ideas and energy which help deliver the best events. Mr. Etchells hired Ms. Duncombe as show director for an exhibition for the UK's massive flower industry, and she was able to secure sponsorship as well as draw participation from the key players in the industry, leading to the best possible outcome.



About Secret Spaces

Secret Spaces has established a solid reputation for being the go-to place for those looking for the best event locations in different areas in the UK, and its service allows clients to benefit from stunning locations as well as unique sites which can truly make an event more spectacular and memorable.