Secrets of a Professional Animal Communicator

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --Why is your dog behaving aggressively in the park? How can you get raccoons to stop eating your trash? What will it take to prevent your outdoor cat from mauling the wildlife?



Many people feel extreme love and admiration for their pets, and for the other animals in their lives. They may also admit that the furry or feathered critters around them are experts at pushing their emotional buttons. Are these people tapping into something that others are not aware of?



Danielle MacKinnon, who has worked as a professional animal communicator for more than 17 years, believes they are. "All around us, animals are working to get your attention through their behaviors, and the feelings they evoke in you. They're willing to act as therapists, trainers, mentors, and gurus, and to guide you toward the next step in your personal evolution," advises MacKinnon. "Begin to pay attention to what pets, farm animals, and wild animals are telling you. If you listen to what they say, these animals can help you change your life for the better."



Through her work with thousands of people, and their pets and wild animals, MacKinnon has come to understand that there is a lot more to the human-animal relationship than even the most ardent animal lovers realize. In her book, Animal Lessons: Discovering Your Spiritual Connection with Animals (Llewellyn Publications, May 2017), MacKinnon shares that animals have been secretly helping people evolve for thousands of years.



"Animals can continue to educate us about loving ourselves, if we stop to listen," MacKinnon says. "There are important messages coming from the mouths of the animal kingdom – whether psychically, physically, or in some other way. Accepting and understanding these messages can be one of the keys to true, personal happiness." In her book, MacKinnon reveals:



- How your own pet is helping you grow and evolve



- What life lesson your pet is assisting you in mastering



- How to "fix" that behavior problem in a beloved animal



- What your life can look like once you've mastered what your animal is teaching you



- How your animal is helping you be more confident, feel better about yourself, and feel comfortable being seen



- How your animal can shift your life so you can create more abundance



- Specific, easy-to-follow steps for mastering the lesson from your pet so you can evolve and grow



- And more



MacKinnon concludes that, while many people have deep relationships with their pets, other areas of their life may be in turmoil. "Tapping into our pets' hidden daily messages can help us to grow in ways that we would not have been able to otherwise. Animals want to bring us abundance, fulfillment, and happiness. They can help us achieve transformation, personal growth, and change. We simply have to tune into what our animals are trying to teach us."



Animal Lessons: Discovering Your Spiritual Connection with Animals

By Danielle MacKinnon

Llewellyn Publications, May 2017

Trade Paperback ISBN: 978-0738751351

E-book ISBN: 978-0738752938

http://www.daniellemackinnon.com