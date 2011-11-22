SECUDE Provides Full Disk Encryption Capability to Novell ZENworks

Bergegg, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2011 --SECUDE is pleased to announce that its FinallySecure™ Enterprise endpoint encryption solution has been selected by Novell® to provide Full Disk Encryption (FDE) capabilities to Novell’s ZENworks family of products. Novell will integrate and distribute SECUDE’s Full Disk Encryption technology to its enterprise customers and prospects under the Novell ZENworks brand.



“We are excited about the opportunity to work with a world class software company like Novell”, said Dr. Heiner Kromer, CEO of SECUDE. “The fact that Novell chose FinallySecure™ Enterprise validates the robustness of our solution. We have worked hard to develop an enterprise class full disk encryption suite of products and are pleased to be working with Novell as part of the ZENworks Endpoint Security product group”.



Michael Kummer, EVP of SECUDE in the Americas, added, “Novell’s requirements and ideas have pushed us to further enhance FinallySecure™ Enterprise in terms of interoperability with third party software management solutions. This in turn has significantly strengthened our technology and ability to sell into the Enterprise market.”



“Today’s organizations are more mobile than ever, enabling employees to be increasingly flexible and productive. With this freedom, however, also comes risks in the forms of compliance, liability and corporate privacy,” said Rick Carlson, director of product management, Novell. “We partnered with SECUDE to add full disk encryption capabilities to our unparalleled endpoint management offering, making it simple for IT managers to secure, encrypt and centrally manage portable devices for optimum security that doesn’t impact user productivity.”



FinallySecure™ Enterprise provides total data-at-rest security with software- or hardware-based full disk encryption. This complete security umbrella protects against loss of data, fines from non-compliance, and destruction of brand value. In addition, end-user transparency results in return on investment from productivity gains. FinallySecure™ Enterprise is the first full disk encryption solution that offers complete coverage of enterprise systems with both software and hardware support. Balancing focus on central management and end-user experience will allow your business to survive, adapt, and grow in a heterogeneous IT ecosystem. For more information on FinallySecure™ Enterprise, please visit: http://www.secude.com/html/index.php?id=1354.



About SECUDE

SECUDE AG is a leading global provider of IT data protection and encryption solutions. SECUDE represents state-of-the-art security solution developed by international organizations to provide a holistic approach to security. SECUDE not only supports you with high quality, user-friendly solutions that protect the integrity of your data, applications and transactions, but also ensures you access to your secure resources and IT systems. Thus, SECUDE also provides invaluable contribution to your organization’s effort towards a growing number of regulatory compliance and industry-specific guidelines. SECUDE has offices in Europe, USA and India.



For more information, please go to http://www.secude.com



Contact



SECUDE AG



Tel. +41 (0) 61 366 300 0

Fax. +41 (0) 61 366 302 6

info@secude.com