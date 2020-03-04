Secur01 Launches First-Class Cybersecurity and IT Support Services in Laval

Laval, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2020 --Companies who don't pay close attention to their Cybersecurity and IT are very unlikely to perform optimally. They may even be leaving themselves open to big problems. In Laval, Quebec, the cybersecurity firm Secur01 is offering real solutions to these concerns, led by a professional team at very attractive price points. The enthusiasm surrounding the new service, based in Quebec's third largest city, is high.



"The rapid evolution of cybercrime in the past decade has made many businesses turn to more sophisticated Cybersecurity services, tailored to all kinds of needs," commented a spokesperson from the company. "Secur01 is proud to announce the establishment of a team of certified ethical hackers at your disposal. The new service offer, unique in its kind, has been simplified to be understood by all our audiences, without ignoring on our offer quality."



According to the company, highlights of what they currently offer include: Audit & Diagnostic services; covering Strategy & Planning needs; Cyber Implementations; and first-class Monitoring & Management services.



When different combinations of services are examined, the company's offerings note that there are more than 24 different service options, totaling 360 different service plans.



Secur01 Inc. is located at 4455 Autoroute 440 West, Suite 283, Laval, QC, H7P 4W6, which places it ideally to serve the entire Montreal area.



For more information be sure to visit https://secur01.com