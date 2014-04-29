Secure and Comprehensive Free Method to Undelete USB Flash Drive Is Available Now at EaseUS

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2014 --A 100% reliable and secure free method to undelete USB flash drive is disclosed by EaseUS Software (http://www.easeus.com/) which is a superior data recovery software developer. EaseUS software launches a new free USB undelete software - EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free 7.5 which a an advanced version with excellent performance in handling diverse data troubles like how to undelete files on USB flash drive or other storage devices.



As an advanced and experienced data recovery software developer, EaseUS Software launches a superior version in its free data recovery software which is entitled with a stronger capacity in dealing with troublesome data lost especially in tackling USB flash drives or USB drives data retrieval cases. This Advanced tool makes everything easily and simple with promoted data analyzing algorithm which makes the whole process more efficiently and timesaving. And this free USB data recovery solution works extraordinarily under the latest Windows OS including Windows 8.1/8/7 etc.



“EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free 7.5 is gonna makes everything much more interesting and easy for all inexperienced users who ever lost precious data, files, documents and even photos on USB flash drives, PC and other storage devices. It offers a complete free and secure way for users to undelete files effortlessly from USB flash drives and other devices with brief and simplified guidelines.” Said Bowen, the PM of EaseUS data recovery software. “ The delicate interface of EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free 7.5 will save users much more precious time and offers a better data retrieval result for them.” According to Bowen, it’s not difficult to figure out that this free data recovery software will benefit users more than ever before.



Now all these USB drive data lost, inaccessible and even virus attack cases could be solved independently by users now. This tool enables inexperienced users to settle their data cases easily and directly without encountering any obstacles. This free data recovery software ensures users 100% free and secure method to protect their privacy and data comprehensively. More inforimation of how to make USB drive data recovery and details about this great partition recovery tool is available at: http://www.easeus.com/.



About CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd

"EaseUS" is the officially registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd. All other trademarks acknowledged. EaseUS is an innovative software developer with more than ten-year data recovery research and development experience, dedicating to deliver the best software products and services of data security and storage management to the worldwide consumer and business market segments. Millions of people spreading over 180 countries are now using EaseUS' products and all speak highly of EaseUS' softwares and services. For more information, please visit: http://www.easeus.com/.