Secure Components Renews Its Commitment to Supplying Masks and PPE in Light of Recent CDC Findings

Norristown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2020 --New findings released by the CDC regarding the efficacy of wearing face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have prompted Secure Components to increase its commitment to providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks to private and public enterprises. The CDC cites an editorial published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) affirming that face coverings serve as critical tools in the fight against spreading COVID-19. Increasing evidence shows that people who utilize face coverings help prevent infected people from spreading the virus to others. The compelling literature also refers to data compiled from a Boston hospital system and the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), showing that masks reduce transmission rates.



One recent development that is of particular interest to the Secure Components leadership team is the connection between mask usage and the prevention of transmission at a Missouri hair salon where two stylists tested positive for COVID-19. Experts from CoxHealth hospitals, Washington University, the University of Kansas and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department collaborated to investigate the case using contract tracing, interviews and testing to determine that masks played a crucial role in preventing COVID-19 transmission. Findings show that none of the customers who participated in appointments ranging in length from 15 minutes to 45 minutes developed symptoms. Of the 48 percent of customers who agreed to be tested, none tested positive. Both hairstylists in the scenario wore face coverings consistent with the local government ordinance throughout all customer visits. Also, 98 percent of customers wore face coverings during their interactions with the stylists.



"Recent findings from the CDC and other health agencies show that face masks may very clearly play an important role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in occupational settings," says a spokesperson for Secure Components. The company already has a long history of supplying equipment and resources for the Department of Defense. The expanding need for trusted vetted PPE and mask suppliers amid the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Secure Components to expand its awareness outreach to let leaders in the industrial, commercial and medical industries know that sourcing is available.



"Our ultimate goal here is to help businesses maintain production and productivity safely through reliably sourced PPE chains," says the Secure Components leadership team. The official recommendation from the CDC is that people should wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don't live in their households. N95 and comparable masks are strongly recommended for several professional settings to protect both workers and clients. Secure Components is currently accepting mask and PPE orders from private, public and government enterprises through its sales team.



About Secure Components

Secure Components is an AS9120-certified company that was founded in 2008. The company has completed more than 4,500 contracts for the Department of Defense DoD and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) during that time. As a vendor designated with the tasks of preventing line-down situations and mitigating counterfeit material from entering the supply chain for defense contractors, Secure Components is uniquely suited to assist enterprises with the procurement of authentic masks and PPE during COVID-19.



Contact Person for Secure Components:

Nathan Doron

nathan.d@securecomponents.com

267-973-2913



Website:

https://securecomponents.com/ppe