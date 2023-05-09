Secure Your Financial Future with Miami Alimony Lawyers at Rafool, LLC

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2023 --The experienced family law attorneys at Rafool, LLC are focused on helping individuals achieve the fairest outcome possible in their alimony disputes. With extensive knowledge and experience in the law, they are committed to protecting the financial rights and interests of clients. In order to ensure the desired outcome, they will go to great lengths to negotiate a mutually beneficial settlement. If necessary, they will use all the facts at their disposal to build a compelling case in court.



Alimony is a form of spousal support designed to prevent one spouse from being unjustly enriched while the other suffers from undue financial hardship. In Florida, either spouse can request alimony, and the court considers various factors to determine the amount and duration of the support. There are four types of alimony available in Florida: bridge-the-gap alimony, rehabilitative alimony, durational alimony, and permanent alimony. Most alimony disputes are settled through negotiations or mediation, which gives the parties more control over the outcome than leaving the decision to a judge. If circumstances warrant, a court can modify an alimony award, but Florida law does not provide for a specific formula for calculating alimony.



