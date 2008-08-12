SecureASale Provides People Looking To Sell Their House Quickly with a Port in the Housing Market Storm

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2008 -- SecureASale, the brainchild of two London-based ex estate agents, Tim Jackson and Eli Robinson, is a home-buying business that provides cash for homes, offering sellers up to 90% of the market value of their property in cash. This gives sellers who need to sell their house quickly the freedom to move on without waiting for a property market that is slowing day-by-day.



Having met many clients with bad experiences of dealing with home-buying companies, Eli and Tim have designed a new service, SecureASale.co.uk that addresses many of the failings within the industry.



As the housing market continues to falter, those that have no choice but to sell their house quickly to release equity or to stop repossession have been desperately seeking a means to sell their property quickly without losing all the money they ploughed in.



Past seller Renzo Castellano said "What is generally a cumbersome process in the UK, especially in recent times, turned out to be pretty straightforward when dealing with SecureASale."



By focusing only on North and North-West London, areas the directors know extremely well, Eli and Tim are able to personally visit all of their clients for an initial consultation and make a formal cash offer there and then rather than just relying on faceless bank valuations like their competitors do.



While most of the larger sell-quick companies tend to act only as large lead-generating machines, (passing the actual purchase on to unproven third parties), SecureASale's directors purchase all their properties directly and have a large cash fund to enable swift transactions that are often completed in just a few days.



Unlike many high-profile companies, SecureASale.co.uk never charges a valuation fee, or in fact any fees at all to the client. SecureASale even contribute towards the vendors solicitor's fees.



Tim Jackson, director of SecureASale comments, "There are many reasons why people require a quick home buying service, from people inheriting a property to sellers under the threat of repossession if they cannot sell quick. Other people are simply fed-up of being stuck in a property chain and want a no-hassle, cash buyer service to help them move on quicker."



Whilst the offers SecureaSale makes are often below the amount a vendor would receive on the open market, there are no agency fees to pay and the offers are guaranteed and the process quick. With over 65% of deals falling through prior to exchange this year (source RICS), a professional service allowing people to sell their house quickly without waiting for a stagnant market is a welcome initiative.



For more information on SecureASale and their cash for homes service please visit http://www.secureasale.co.uk

