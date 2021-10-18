Eastvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --Hackers can easily use phishing and pharming techniques to steal the credentials. Also, as users tend to use the same passwords to access various online services, the security risks continuously increase.



DualAuth (www.dualauth.com), a company that supplies authentication technology has become a hot topic in the security industry as it launches an auto password technology that allows the user to authenticate without first sharing their credentials.



AutoPassword is a password automation technology that automatically enters passwords for the user. After the password is generated and entered in the password form, AutoPassword allows the user to verify the one-time password has been entered by showing the generated password on their device. AutoPassword is secured as the password is uniquely generated each time using One-Time-Password technology. In addition to letting the users verify the online service, AutoPassword removes the user's need to change or remember the password.



AutoPassword is used by the largest online credit card processor in Korea, the no.1 commercial bank, and major companies, where password security is critical. The product is also certified by the FIDO standardization organization.



DualAuth will offer a 6-month free license to medical, educational and government organizations to demonstrate the suitability of the technology.



A demo can be found here: https://youtu.be/ywxE5RaRyMM



About DualAuth

The mission of DualAuth is to provide "Convenience and Security Together". DualAuth is an authentication company that has pioneered true Multi-Factor Authentication. the company is HQ in Seoul, Korea and US offices are in CA and MA. Security with simplicity is key, therefore the products are designed with a minimalistic approach to provide customers with a safe and convenient experience. The company has received several awards for its products and has leading organizations as its customers. www.dualauth.com