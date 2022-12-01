Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2022 --FlowTracker today announced a new product that enables Credit Unions and Community Banks to lower funding costs and increase liquidity to accelerate profitable growth. Active Deposit Management (ADM) is an innovative solution combining comprehensive deposit analysis and member relationship strategy. These capabilities enable financial institutions to actively build loyal member relationships by detecting and reacting quickly to demand signals while optimizing and validating key pricing and promotion decisions.



"The combined forces of the soaring cost of funds and evaporating liquidity have pushed deposit management to the top-of-mind position for C-suite executives and Boards of Directors." observes Dave McNab, CEO at FlowTracker, "Competition for retail consumer funding demands active deposit management strategies and tactics."



"Sounds like more community banks should use your services to proactively measure potential cannibalization before they run their next deposit special!" said Matthew, Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer at a leading bank.



Features and benefits of ADM for Credit Unions and Community Banks include.



- Patented Business Intelligence

- Systematic Repeatable Results

- Industry Knowledge Transfer

- Fast and Easy Implementation



ADM will be available starting December 1st, 2022, with Special Pricing. For more information on ADM, visit FlowTracker Analytics



About FlowTracker Analytics Inc.

FlowTracker was started by seasoned Financial Services professionals who came together while Consultants at IBM Global Business Services, with a collective industry experience of over 100 years.



Working with FlowTracker, your Bank or Credit Union benefits from deep expertise in strategy, technology, operations, project management, and, most importantly, a direct dedication to running a profitable Bank or Credit Union for your customers.



Deposit pricing and strategy are essential to healthy growth. We enable Credit Unions and Community Banks to access deposit analytics that provides fine-grained insights into depositor behavior, enabling you to meet funding needs, minimize the cost of funds, and maximize profitable relationship growth.