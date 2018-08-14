Securities Token Offering (STO) Expert of Token IQ to Speak at Silicon Valley FinTech Week 2018

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2018 --Aleksander Dyo, president and co-founder of Token IQ, a leading compliant securities token offering (STO) platform, will speak on a moderated panel at the 2018 Silicon Valley FinTech Week conference on August 14 in San Francisco, Calif. The panel, "Blockchain 2020," will focus on the future applications of the blockchain.



What:



Aleksander Dyo, president and co-founder of Token IQ, a leading compliant securities token offering platform, will discuss the future applications of the blockchain. The moderated session will include questions regarding current and potential future iterations of blockchain applications, and the impact the blockchain could have on a variety of industries.



Who:



Aleksander Dyo is president and co-founder of Token IQ, a leading SaaS blockchain technology company focusing on delivering a turnkey solution for the tokenization of securities and asset backed investment contracts. Dyo is an expert in blockchain technology and STOs.



When:



Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:00 PM PDT



Where:



Silicon Valley FinTech Week (August 13-16, 2018)

South San Francisco Conference Center

255 South Airport Boulevard

San Francisco, Calif. 94080



About Token IQ

Founded in 2017, Token IQ is a leading SaaS blockchain technology company focusing on delivering a turnkey solution for the tokenization of securities and asset backed investment contracts. The company's technology enables issuers to convert rights to an asset into smart and fully compliant digital tokens on a blockchain with the goal of eliminating middlemen, reducing fees, and creating a frictionless environment. Token IQ's solution makes capital formation more efficient while unlocking liquidity for traditionally non-liquid asset classes. Companies of any size and industry can now launch a digitized offering and seek investments with confidence.



For more information, visit http://www.tokeniq.io/.



Media Contact:

Evan Sneider

esneider@redroosterpr.com

1-954-673-6835