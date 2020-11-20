Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2020 --Businesses understand that having a security camera system is important for safeguarding employees and customers at the business. Dynamic and successful businesses who are looking for a better way to protect their investments, call Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. Prestige Alarm has thoroughly trained technicians who understand how each security camera systems works and which system will be beneficial for businesses in Birmingham, Gardendale, Pelham, Tuscaloosa, and the surrounding area. The team's technicians can answer questions and provide information on the security camera systems installed.



Prestige Alarm has been helping businesses in Alabama protect their investments for more than 20 years. CEO Eddie Harden founded Prestige Alarm to help businesses and residential homes protect themselves from fire and theft. Prestige Alarm is certified as an Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm. Protecting businesses and government from fire and theft is their goal in Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, and Birmingham, AL. and the surrounding areas. Technicians at Prestige Alarm are manufacturer certified in fire and security. Prestige Alarm is also an Alabama authorized Gamewell FCI Dealer for installation, maintenance, service, and inspection of fire alarm systems in the state.



A security camera system for businesses can deter theft from outside sources and can discourage employee theft. It also protects a business by detering unjust claims of injury. Security camera systems can also be placed in parking garages, loading docks, or hidden outdoors in order to create a perimeter surrounding the business. Prestige Alarm's technician will walk the entire complex of a business, inside and out, to understand exactly what type of security camera system is needed to best protect the business. Prestige Alarm will provide a detailed estimate on the cost of each system and when the work can be scheduled and completed. Each technician will answer questions regarding the installation and set-up of the security camera system, ensuring the business owner understands the operation of the system. Each security camera system can be accessed from multiple devices, such as desktops, iPhones, iPads, and other mobile devices.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. has been helping businesses and residences by installing fire alarms and security systems, to give them a peace of mind of knowing they have protection. Since 1995, CEO Eddie Harden has been working with communities in Alabama to protect them from fire and theft, by installing the most up to date fire alarm systems, security camera systems, security alarm systems, and much more. Protecting businesses, residences, and government buildings is the goal of Prestige Alarm. For more information, visit www.prestigealarm.com.