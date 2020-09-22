Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --When protecting a business in Fultondale, Pelham, Hoover, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, or surrounding areas, one of the first items a company installs is a security camera system.



Protecting a business is safeguarding an investment of time, hard work, and money. Installing a security camera system provides extra protection against vandals and thieves, while securing your products. Whether you need a security camera system with one camera or 25 cameras, a Prestige Alarm professional will provide a Life Safety Audit to provide the most efficient and secure camera system possible. Also, our technicians are highly skilled at installing security camera systems for businesses in Alabama. After an initial meeting to determine the right security solution and strategy, our technicians begin the camera installation.



For more than twenty years, founder Eddie Harden has worked to ensure that each customer is well protected against fire and theft. At a young age, he experienced a fire in his home and made the decision to dedicate his life to protecting others in Alabama. Whether a fire alarm or security camera system is needed, Prestige Alarm is available to review your specifics and propose a life safety solution to protect business in Fultondale, Pelham, Hoover, Alabaster Bessemer, Birmingham, and other local surrounding areas.



Security camera systems increase overall safety by being placed throughout a business help to prevent crimes and break-ins. We understand that keeping the business blanketed with surveillance will deter theft, including employee theft. Prestige Alarm also provides in addition to a CCTV System, other life safety services like access control, fire alarms, and security systems.



Prestige Alarm professionals are available for a free consultation to discuss a security camera system for your business in Fultondale, Pelham, Hoover, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, and surrounding areas. For more information on a security camera system call, 205-661-4822, or visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products

As a full-service fire and security life safety company, Prestige Alarm will monitor and perform required inspections for commercial fire and security systems for any business throughout Alabama.