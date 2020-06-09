Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --Companies are investing in security camera systems to protect themselves from theft, looting damage, employee theft, and personal injury claims. They are a deterrent for most criminals who realize they may be recorded and easily identifiable. Security camera systems are also installed to protect employees and to keep an eye on entry and exit doors, parking garages, loading docks, and building exteriors. Businesses rely on Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. to offer them comprehensive security camera system, to help protect their assets and employees.



Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc. has been in the business of protecting their customers by monitoring fire and security systems for over 20 years. Each technician is a trained specialist, serving Fultondale, Bessemer, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Hoover. Prestige Alarm offers free consultations to help assess your security camera system needs. Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products' technicians are manufacturer certified for all the life safety products installed. Continuous education and training is provided to all team members to ensure customer satisfaction, whether it's answering questions or teaching the client how to use the new security camera system. Once the security camera system is installed, a customer care line is available to business owners. Clients can also manage their account online and receive instant notifications.



Security camera systems can be customized to meet your building's security needs. From one camera to multiple cameras, they can remain in a fixed position or can pan, zoom, and tilt for optimal viewing. Prestige Alarm can set up viewing from a variety of devices, such as iPhones, iPads, mobile phones, and desktops. Setting up multiple security cameras can also protect a company or business from false injury claims by having video evidence of the situation. For more information on security camera systems, please visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products President, Eddie Harden, has been serving residents and businesses in Fultondale, Bessemer, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Hoover for over 20 years. Prestige Alarm is the expert in fire, security, access control, and security camera systems.