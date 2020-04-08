Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2020 --Businesses install security camera systems to deter and prevent crime and vandalism, as well as protect employees and customers in Pelham, Fultondale, Huntsville, and the surrounding areas. According to the FBI 2017 Uniform Crime Report, approximately 1,401,840 burglaries took place, causing property losses of about $3.4 billion. To break it down further, that averages about $2,416 per each burglary. Large companies to small businesses in Alabama call on Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. to install the most up-to-date security camera systems.



The technicians at Prestige Alarm are Alabama licensed and manufacturer certified to install security camera systems and other security products in your businesses in Huntsville, Gardendale, Fultondale, and the surrounding areas. Depending on the business needs of the client, Prestige Alarm can install a single security camera or design a multi-security camera system, with video recording. Protecting your property, inventory and employees becomes easier with the installation of security cameras. Relieving the need for security guards, who may not be in the right place, at the right time, security cameras and video surveillance recording offers business owners the opportunity to revisit the incident, view the perpetrator and make necessary changes to security measures already in place.



In the security business since 1995, CEO Eddie Harden has seen vast changes in security technology. He and his staff have grown with these advancements and offer the latest security products to clients in Huntsville, Pelham, and Helena, AL. Just as Prestige Alarm has expanded over the years, installation specialists can help businesses as they grow, by adding cameras and recording devices to compliment an existing system already installed. Prestige Alarm's surveillance camera's can be viewed from handheld devices or desktops at any time, as long as there is a high-speed data connection.



Providing protection from theft is only one reason businesses install security cameras. Preventing fraudulent liability claims, reducing harassment, diminishing potential violent crimes and reducing shoplifting are other reasons to consider installing security cameras. For more information on security camera systems in Pelham, Birmingham, Gardendale, Huntsville, Fultondale and Helena, AL visit, www.prestigealarm.com or call 205-661-4822.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Having installed more than one thousand security systems in Alabama, Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc. has been in the security business since 1995. Always providing the latest technology for security camera systems, businesses can trust the protection provided by Prestige Alarm products.