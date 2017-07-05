Security Gets Tighter for VIPs with Armed Guards in Ashburn VA from Executive Security Guards

Daleville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Executive Security Concepts knows their work well. They are one of the security resources that has been offering armed guards in Ashburn VA for high profile clients for many years now. It will not be wrong to say that they are the best in their job and have been exceeding the expectations of their clients always. The company is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia and they serve clients from all the surrounding communities.



High profile clients face difficulties attending public gatherings or events. The need for tight security for them is round the clock and just deploying any security personnel won't do. Only those who have the proper training and know-how of tactful methods will be able to give them the security that they are looking for. The armed guards are not only trained in using weapons, but they are also adept at handling the crowd well. The experience of the armed guards from Executive Security Concepts help in their job. As a security company, Executive Security Concepts have expertise in arranging security for politicians, foreign dignitaries, highly recognizable celebrities, and even members of the Royal family. The company has been in the security community since 2005 and have grown on the strength of their leadership.



Executive Security Concepts is led by Christopher Ragone. The rest of the team is comprised of top quality security professionals who come from the military, law enforcement, and private security backgrounds. Executive Security Concepts conduct extensive background checks, and all of the armed guards that they work with are carefully vetted.



The company also offers event security, uniformed security, security guards and detectives in Ashburn VA and Richmond VA to carry out various investigations.



Call 540-314-4098 for details.



