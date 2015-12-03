Security Pro Launches Blogpost to Highlight Mental Preparedness as Key to Controlling Fear and Panic During an Attack

Nerima-ku, Tokyo -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --It's normal for the human body to go into a panic attack when someone is the victim of a crime or caught in a terrorist attack, but there are ways to manage fear and stay safe, according to security professional Michael "Mikey" Daniel.



"When confronted by an attack from a criminal or terrorist (whether home grown or foreign), it is important to remember that your body will react instinctively, sending you into what is called 'The Valley of Shock,' otherwise known as a panic attack," Daniel wrote in a recent post on his website, www.crisisenglish.com. "Both mental and physical readiness must be coupled in order for you to survive."



Daniel, who has worked as a law enforcement officer, security consultant and bodyguard, runs CrisisEnglish.com as a resource to help regular people be ready for extraordinary—and extraordinarily dangerous—situations. In a recent post he covered his tips for managing the panic attack that a dangerous situation often provokes.



He offered a simple mnemonic device to help: ABCD, which stands for Awareness, Breathing, Convincing and Delivery.



Awareness means recognizing the human body's defense mechanism and understanding the effect that adrenaline has.



"These reactions can be quite useful in preparing your body to deal with a threatening situation," he wrote. "The problem arises when you are unable to take physical action to deal with the stressful stimulus because you are not mentally prepared."



Breathing means that it is essential to get as much oxygen as possible into the bloodstream, offering the brain and muscles more fuel.



For Convincing, Daniel suggests actually speaking positive words aloud instead of just thinking them.



"Don't just think positive: Talk positive," he wrote. "It takes words to drag feelings up from an unconscious level, and transform positive thought into positive action. Open your mouth and speak to yourself (quietly if necessary) saying, "I will survive this."



Delivery means taking action, Daniel said, either by escaping or fighting, depending on the situation.



"Research has shown that simple mental preparation can minimize stress related trauma and at the same time maximize your chances of survival in a crisis situation," he wrote.



