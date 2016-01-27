.Security, .Protection, & .Theater Domains Now Globally Available to the General Public

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2016 --XYZ, the registry operator behind the world's most popular new domain, .xyz, today announced the global launch of .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre domain names. These new vertical-specific web addresses provide businesses and professionals in some of world's fastest growing industries with the opportunity to secure short, authoritative names and establish themselves as leaders in their field.



Today marks the first time that any business or individual can secure these domains for one standard registration fee without prerequisites. Highly desirable short, geographic, and keyword domains like 1.Security, ID.Protection, Hollywood.Theatre, NYC.Security, and Improv.Theatre are all available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Prior to general availability, trademark holders registered domains like MerrillLynch.Security, Dropbox.Security, WalMart.Protection, Intuit.Protection, BroadwayAcrossAmerica.Theatre, and TaylorSwift.Theatre. NetNames, a global leader in brand protection for international, publicly traded, and Fortune 500 Companies, is launching its own website on Brand.Protection.



"It has been great to see so many industry leaders adopt .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre domains," said Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "We expect brands, businesses, and individuals, to expand their online reach by securing city names and keywords with these industry-specific endings. I'm excited to reset domain availability once again, where nearly everything you can imagine is available. Try it."



For a limited time, businesses registering a .Security, .Protection, or .Theatre domain are also eligible to have their website migrated to their new web address at no cost. The transition takes under one week to complete with zero downtime, and ensures that search engine ranking, SEO scores, and emails are all maintained. Interested customers may contact XYZ for more information.



.Security, .Protection, and .Theatre domains can now be registered at retailers worldwide, including GoDaddy, Name.com, and 101domain.



To learn more, visit https://www.Go.Security and https://www.Go.Theatre.



About XYZ

XYZ is the registry operator of the world's most popular domain, .xyz, as well as .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre. Through a joint venture, the company also offers some of the internet's most valuable real estate ending in .Cars, .Car, and .Auto.



Founded in 2011 with offices in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry is led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry.