Install SigFree Cerberus Security Software to Yield Outstanding Benefits

Harrisburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2014 --Tests using real life, zero day malware will tell whether security software provides benefits or not. DayZero Systems has just released testing performed during the final stages of development of SigFree Cerberus v1.0. The conclusion is very clear. SigFree Cerberus found malware when other security software solutions could not. Cerberus delivers on its benefits.



SigFree Cerberus provides zero day protection against worms and other similar self-propagating and self-mutating malware, including many viruses. Cerberus does not require known signatures so detection can occur before malware spreads and causes costly damage. Before the malware steals personal information or uses system resources as part of a bot network.



A range of results were blogged recently. See a short summary at http://blog.dayzerosystems.com/2014/11/05/benefits/. This included two real life zero day events and one designed attack. There are links to more detailed reports. The designed attack was made with the popular test program, Metasploit, using the “sneaky attack” option.



The two real life malware examples are named fwkums and 5minut1. They are both infections that can install themselves simply by clicking on the wrong URL, image or email attachment.



The fwkums malware tested is a mutation of a prior infection. It’s very dangerous and can steal personal information as well as take over the computer. At the time of this test, only 9 of 53 other security software solutions could detect this new mutation, https://threatcenter.crdf.fr/?More&ID=418800&D=CRDF.Trojan.Spy-Generic.2557074387. SigFree Cerberus security software found the infection quickly.



The 5minut1 malware is an adaptive virus that behaves somewhat like a worm. It launches a full screen advertising window and can carry other payloads. By adaptive, it senses when an attempt is made to detect it and changes its behavior to try to evade detection. Since SigFree Cerberus does not require known signatures or behavior to detect the malware it targets, it found 5minut1 quickly. At the time, only 1 in 51 other malware detection software solutions could detect 5minut1, https://www.virustotal.com/en/file/12144360ede7a5fb8074e93e83d9e6cccad05148c2733ce5a7df46ee540952cb/analysis/1397402126/#additional-info.



The two above tests were successful. But testing of a security software solution like SigFree Cerberus is not complete without putting it up against “sneaky speed”. Sneaky speed is often used to test networks. It challenges testers because it is designed to evade detection. It will change its behavior to avoid being found. But again, SigFree Cerberus found it quickly with its signature-free technology. Attempts at evasion are quickly thwarted by Cerberus.



The time has come for new thinking in internet security software and DayZero Systems is stepping up to the challenge. SigFree Cerberus v1.0 is the first in an arsenal of future signature-free applications to be released by DayZero Systems, the new leader in zero day threat protection. Cerberus does not protect systems from every type of malware. DayZero still recommends continued regular scans using Windows Security Essentials or, on Windows 8, use of Windows Defender.



SigFree Cerberus v1.0 comes with a free two week trial, just click: http://cerberus.dayzerosystems.com/download/. DayZero promotes safe computer use. After downloading, right click on the file name in its folder, click properties, and click the digital signature tab. This ensures that the software comes from a trusted, certified source. The version 1.0 license is US$14.00 per computer on which it is installed, comes with all v1.0 upgrades, and is not time-limited. The license may be purchased through Digital River by clicking http://cerberus.dayzerosystems.com/buynow-v1/.



