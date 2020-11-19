Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Starting a successful business is hard work. Having the added protection of a security system relieves the burden of worrying about the business while it is closed or unattended. Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products has been in the security business for twenty years, supplying security systems for businesses and government buildings. Whether a business is large or small, a security system is the best defense to protect against thieves. When a business reaches out for information on installing a security system, the team at Prestige Alarm will send a technician to evaluate the specific situation. The technician will provide a detailed quote for the business and will also answer any questions the business owner may have.



Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products has been in business for more than 20 years. Owner Eddie Harden has worked with businesses and government offices, to provide the most up to date security systems. Mr. Harden understands the importance of a security system, to protect not only people but also businesses. Prestige Alarm stays on top of the latest in security systems, in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Fultondale, and the surrounding areas, to provide the most up to date protection service in Alabama. Systems installed by Prestige Alarm include CCTV, access control, burglar alarm systems, and fire alarm systems that include gas detection, temperature detection, card readers, keypads, and biometrics.



Every security system installed by Prestige Alarm is designed with maximum security in mind, helping clients understand and recognize the benefits of a well thought out security system, which can provide them with 24 hour/7-day protection. The team at Prestige Alarm provides options to fit most every budget. Prestige Alarm, once the system is installed, will provide the training needed to operate the security system. If more information is needed regarding the new security system, there is also a dedicated customer care line to assist with any questions. The team of customer care professionals are highly skilled and can help with most issues regarding alarm and fire systems. For more information on security systems, call 205-661-4822 or visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products

Prestige Alarm is an Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm. Prestige Alarm is a Gamewell FCI Fire Alarm Dealer and has been in business for more than 20 years.