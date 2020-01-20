Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --Prestige Alarm provides businesses with commercial security systems in Birmingham, Gadsden, Homewood, Hoover, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and the surrounding areas. By creating customized security plans businesses are protected from a wide range of threats.



Every business should be armed with a professional security system. By taking into consideration the various threats that commercial buildings face, security experts can help you develop a full security system that aims to protect you and your business from the wide range of everyday threats that you face.



One important aspect of a security system includes security alarms. Alarms increase the protection of your business and provide targeted security functions over certain areas, giving you the power to tightly secure important assets of your business. You can also restrict access to certain locations such as hallways, stairwells, elevators, doors, and entrances.



Another important security system tool includes video surveillance technology. With full integration cameras you can keep an eye on your business in high resolution that can be accessed through the use of a wireless internet connection. With CCTV and security systems you can track your assets and ensure honest employee activity.



Prestige Alarm knows that the security of your business is essential to a safe and productive work environment. By providing customized security systems, you, your employees, and customers have what they need to be protected. As a business owner, it is your responsibility to create a safe work environment that free of threats and prepared for unexpected circumstances.



About Prestige Alarm

Prestige Alarm offers security systems for commercial businesses and individual residents in Birmingham, Gadsden, Homewood, Hoover, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and the surrounding areas. To learn more about commercial or residential security systems visit www.prestigealarm.com.