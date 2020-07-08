Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2020 --Businesses need security systems to protect their assets. When installing a new security system or upgrading a current security system, companies turn to Prestige Alarm. They are an Alabama licensed and manufacturer certified company that installs security systems, access control, and fire detection systems in Huntsville, Birmingham, Homewood, Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Hoover, and the surrounding areas.



Depending on the security needs of the client, Prestige Alarm can install a basic security system with 24-hour central station monitoring, or Prestige Alarm can install a multi-security camera system, with a minimum standard 2 terabytes for video recording. This video storage space is equivalent to 16 Smart Phones with 128 GB capacity. All Prestige Alarm security systems can be installed so that they can be accessed from handheld devices such as iPhones, tablets, or desktop monitors for real-time viewing.



Optional security system products, like access control, can be added to any security system in Huntsville, Birmingham, Homewood, Tuscaloosa Pelham, Hoover, and the surrounding areas. This security system add-on allow for more detailed accountability in and around a business. With access control, management can regulate, monitor, and limit access to certain areas of their business that is vital.



CEO Eddie Harden has been in the security systems business since 1995, and he has seen vast changes in security technology. The knowledge that he has along with Prestige Alarm as a whole, can help businesses achieve a Life Safety plan and strategy as they grow and expand their operations. A Life Safety Plan includes security alarms, fire alarms, CCTV Systems, and access control.



Businesses rely on security systems to protect their companies from theft, fraud (liability claims), employee harassment, and crime. For more information on security systems in Huntsville, Birmingham, Homewood, Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Hoover, and the surrounding areas visit www.prestigealarm.com or call 205-661-4822.



About Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm President, Eddie Harden, has been serving residents and businesses in Birmingham, Huntsville, Homewood, Tuscaloosa, Pelham, and Hoover, AL for over 20 years. By providing excellent service to commercial buildings to residential homes, Prestige Alarm is the expert in fire and security system protection.