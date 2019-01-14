Security Token and Digital Securities Leaders Publish "State of Smart Securities - 2019"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2019 --Leaders in the blockchain securities space, NovaBlock Capital, Ownera and Security Token Summit today released a research report titled, "State of Smart Securities - 2019." The in-depth report begins with the evolution of capital formation, introduces the idea and basics of "Smart Securities," moves through the segments of the industry and discusses the future of digital securities amongst its 8 sections and 48 pages.



The research report can be downloaded for free at DigitalSecuritiesReport.io



"The biggest challenge for our industry is that such a large education gap persists. We compiled this report to provide a comprehensive resource for learning about digital securities and highlight the companies that are moving the industry forward," said Andre Serrano, Co-Founder of NovaBlock Capital.



"A surprisingly small portion of securities, assets and financial products in general are truly digital and accessible today," added Alon Goren, Co-Founder of Ownera and Security Token Summit. "We believe that this new digital era that we live in has paved the way for digital asset ownership, particularly in the form of smart securities, and that this movement will dramatically change the way that the global financial system transacts."



Smart Securities (AKA "Security Tokens") utilize blockchain technology to expand investor base and reduce frictions to trade, while automating compliance procedures, such as investor eligibility, disclosures and communications, cap table management, and enforcement of investor rights. Smart Securities also enable fractionalized ownership of real assets, instant settlement, 24/7 global markets, increased liquidity, and reduction in ongoing compliance and issuance costs. This model can be applied to any asset class, including private placements, real estate, debt, equities, private equity fund shares, and precious metals.



"Smart Securities are the next evolution of capital markets and capital formation. This phenomenon will affect retail and institutional investors, enabling the creation of new modes of ownership and eliminating the barriers to participation amongst a global investor base," said Leeor Shimron, CEO of NovaBlock Capital. "No asset class is immune, and this technology will force the largest of financial institutions to pay attention to the promises of blockchain. Trillions of dollars of wealth creation are at stake as digital assets gain the monetary premia currently enjoyed by US equities, real estate, and other traditional assets."



About NovaBlock Capital

NovaBlock Capital, led by Leeor Shimron, Andre Serrano and Blake Richman is a digital asset investment firm building the foundation for a blockchain capital markets ecosystem. We believe blockchain technology will fundamentally change society's conception of ownership and alter the way people buy, sell and trade financial assets. Our mission is to identify and invest in blockchain-based digital assets and companies that are developing infrastructure for broader adoption.



About Ownera

Ownera, founded by Ami Ben David, Alon Goren, Josef Holm, Tal Elyashiv, Diego Besprosvan and Yuval Carmel, is a global base-layer Proof of Ownership protocol on which the market can compete to manage all regulated asset ownership and trade. Digitizing the ownership of trillions of dollars in assets, and creating a global liquid market is an unparalleled financial opportunity with massive socio-economic implications.



About Security Token Summit

From the producers of Crypto Invest Summit, the world's largest investment focused blockchain and cryptocurrency conference, Security Token Summit is the preeminent Digital Securities Industry event of the year. Security Token Summit is a one-day, exclusive, high-end Security Token and Digital Asset focused event being held on April 8th, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles. https://securitytokensummit.com