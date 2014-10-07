SEDJ Consulting LTD. Launches Website Featuring Plus-Size Fashion Clothing

Saskatoon, SK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Evelyn Jones is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EvsCloset.com. The website offers a broad selection of plus-size clothing for women including active wear, bottoms, dresses, outerwear, sleepwear, sweaters, tops, and more. As a plus-size woman, Jones found that it was incredibly difficult to find clothing that she liked. She was able to find lots of clothing that was shapeless and cheaply made, but had a hard time finding items that fit well and looked great. She started her website to provide quality plus-size clothing to women like herself.



There are many excellent plus-size clothing items available within the merchandise of EvsCloset.com. The website carries a wide selection of products such as casual dresses, leggings, denim skirts, prom dresses, blazers, sun dresses, and much more - all in true plus sizes. In the future, Jones will continue adding to the categories on her site to offer a wide range of products to choose from. She will update the items offered on her website regularly so that they fit the current season and style. By keeping her products current and offering a wide selection, she hopes to have customers return to find the clothing that they need throughout the year.



Providing quality products that are true to size is of the utmost importance to Jones when it comes to EvsCloset.com. Before putting any product up on her site, Jones plans to read reviews on the products to ensure that people are finding the products to be to their liking. She has hand selected each product available on her site to ensure that she is only offering products that are true plus sizes rather than Asian sizing and are items that she would actually buy and enjoy wearing.



To complement the main website, Jones is also launching a blog located at http://www.FashionablyPlusSizeBlog.com. The blog will focus on topics related to fashion and plus-size clothing. Jones will be writing about how to find the most flattering styles for a body shape, different fabrics, structural details on garments, how garments can be altered to fit better, and why it is important to buy items that fit rather than buying for the body one used to have or will have “as soon as I lose those last ten pounds.” The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that can help them choose the type of clothing that will best complement their body type.



