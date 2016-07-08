Acworth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2016 --It's not a secret being a juror in a trial can be a great challenge, especially in courtrooms which haven't made any significant improvements in the juror experience in decades. Enter See Change Services, a new company focused on delivering the first of its kind – innovative Virtual Reality Services, which can serve court clients in a number of valuable ways. Many feel this is a service emerging at a perfect time, when many courts are looking for ways to improve the juror experience in a very tangible way.



"The greatest and most comprehensive images are useless without a reliable means to present them," commented a spokesperson from See Change Services. "Whether your audience is in a boardroom or a courtroom, our On-Site VR Presentation package will provide them with a unique perspective and experience. How? Virtual Reality."



According to the company, their virtual reality images shouldn't be confused with simple pictures, when they are very much more than that in a very spectacular way. See Change Services uses special cameras placed in strategic places in a distant location, which is the focus of the trial. These capture "PhotoSpheres" of the area to add greatly to the trial, by delivering an experience where the jurors are virtually transported into the scene in a very real way while wearing VR headsets. When this immersion into the location is compared to just looking at photos of the area, the incredible value of See Change Services On-Site VR Presentation becomes very clear. See Change Services is nearly guaranteed to have a very powerful positive effect on how engaged jurors feel with the facts of the trial and could even help them make more informed decisions based on this experience. The VR recordings can be referred back to at any time, weeks, months or even years after being created - there's really few limits to how a legal team could choose to use them.



The company's spokesperson continued, "In order to properly present information to confirm either the Plaintiff's or Defense's assertion and position, the trust of the intended audience must be earned. The cameras that we employ are the only choice to accomplish this because of the inherent benefit of a 360? image. Unlike standard cameras which frame a limited portion of the visual field, our specialty equipment captures an all-encompassing experience. There is a significant psychological benefit in this based on the viewer's confidence in their own senses."



See Change Services Virtual Reality system has worked out many of the flaws of other VR options. A major one is their proprietary program that allows them to transmit and control which PhotoSphere the jurors are seeing, along with the expertise of the technicians who place the cameras in the optimal positions. Even scale and depth captured by the VR cameras are delivered to jurors in an accurate way, something very important in court proceedings.



The company is also happy to offer expertly crafted social media services for courtrooms, another area where they have seen great demand.



For more information be sure to visit http://www.seechangeservices.com.



Contact:

Ray Marker

marker@SeeChangeServices.com

404-840-6796