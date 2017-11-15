See Many Places Introduces Stars & Stripes State Stickers to Its Product Selection

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Following the success of their State Stickers released earlier this year, See Many Places has just introduced a brand new set of Stars & Stripes State Stickers to their product catalog. Now, travel enthusiasts can enjoy adding a red, white and blue stars and stripes decal to indicate each state visited on the American map. Upon completion, the entire U.S. map will be arrayed in patriotic red, white and blue colors for passersby to admire.



The entire map's measurements are 21 x 14.5 x 0.1 inches in total making it the perfect size for display. Individual sticker sizes vary according to the shape of the state each one represents, but all 50 are precisely crafted of thick conformable vinyl with a strong adhesive backing to ensure that stickers remain in place once affixed. Stars & Stripes State Stickers are made with UV-safe ink and will not fade over time even in direct sunlight. The superior craftsmanship of the Stars & Stripes State Stickers ensures that the entire laminated set can endure extreme temperatures and moisture without ever losing adhesion.



Designed with cars, RVs, and luggage cases in mind, previous state sticker customers have also found them to be an educational crafting project for children, as well as a souvenir keepsake appreciated by foreign tourists. Motorcyclists and most anyone else who enjoys exploring America will surely appreciate the striking, colorful detail as each state is represented by red, white and blue stars and stripes.



Currently available on the company's Amazon storefront, customers can take advantage of introductory pricing for the Stars & Stripes State Stickers. Representatives for the company say that this price won't last long. As with all See Many Places products, this new set of colorful and patriotic state stickers comes with a no-risk full money-back guarantee.



See Many Places is known for producing travel novelties made with painstaking detail and designed with lasting quality in mind. The graphic detail of each product has earned the company a reputation for visually-appealing masterpieces appreciated by travelers the world over. Headquartered in Northern California, more information about the company and their growing catalog of travel products can be obtained by visiting www.seemanyplaces.com.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0768K8QQ7



