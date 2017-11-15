See Many Places Premiers Brand New Fun State Name Stickers

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Known for aesthetically pleasing travel novelties, See Many Places has just launched a new set of Fun State Names stickers. Each set comes with 50 stickers meant to be applied to a blank map after traveling to each. Fully assembled, an exact map of the United States can be displayed. Following the success of previous state sticker sets, the company expects the Fun State Names stickers to be most popular with RVers and other road-trippers.



This latest addition to their product lineup follows the success of their previously-released RV State Stickers United States Travel Camper Map. As with that product, the Fun State Names Stickers map measures 21 x 14.5 x 0.5 once fully assembled. Stickers are made of durable vinyl with a special UV ink designed to safeguard them against prolonged sun damage. See Many Places expects that the new set of Fun State Names stickers will provide the same level of customer satisfaction as their predecessor, which is why they offer this set with a full money-back guarantee.



Travelers who want to highlight their visits to different American states can easily affix a corresponding sticker to the map designed to be displayed on a car, RV, motorcycle or suitcase. The Fun State Names stickers are made with an adhesive that ensures they stay in place once applied to the blank map that outlines them. In addition to their use as a travel novelty. the Fun State Names stickers may also be used as a homeschooling tool to help children learn United States geography lessons.



The Fun State Names stickers are currently being offered at a special introductory price on the company's Amazon page. A representative from See Many Places confirm that this low price will not last forever and is subject to rise at any time. A full money-back guarantee will always be in effect, however.



Based in Oakland, California, See Many Places caters to travelers and homeschoolers through a growing catalog of products that help map out the United States in a fun and interesting way.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0768KR4ZT



