See Shells, Sustainable Sunglasses from the Sea, Available on Kickstarter

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --A new range of luxurious sunglasses with frames made from abalone sea shells and sustainable materials is available on Kickstarter. Perfect for a sunny day, the beach, or a summer festival or party, each pair of See Shells sunglasses is handmade using verified, gem-quality abalone sea shells and sustainable woods sourced from around the world. Every pair of See Shells purchased on Kickstarter will help support the Keep It Clean program, which organizes local beach clean-ups.



The See Shells – Sustainable Sunglasses From the Sea – have a core frame made from sustainable wood, which is overlaid with abalone shells. They feature a non-slip nose piece, adjustable hinges, and high-definition polarized lenses for comfort. Each pair purchased through Kickstarter will have a "Keep It Clean" laser engraving on the inside left temple to show support for a campaign about which designer Tyson Kaminska feels very strongly.



"Through organizing local beach cleanups, we have been taking care of hundreds of beaches worldwide," said Tyson Kaminska, founder of SBOJi. "We have been recognizing the importance of sustainability since 2007 and it's important we don't stop now. A donation from each pair of See Shell sunglasses purchased on Kickstarter will go toward supporting a campaign dedicated to cleaning up our beaches. We are grateful for any amount you can pledge."



There are three frames of See Shells available, each with their own unique design and story.



- The Maris - A full traditional frame covered with abalone shell, and with polarized mirror lenses in yellow or purple.



- The Kai - A half-rimmed frame with lenses available in a choice of four colors and gem-quality abalone side temples.



- The Avalon - A round retro frame with blue mirror or classic dark smog lenses, wood side temples and abalone shell tips.



Metaphysical healing vibrations from the sea shells are thought to be associated with the ultra lightweight sunglasses.



To make a pledge or buy a pair of See Shells, visit the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/620810832/see-shells-sustainable-sunglasses-from-the-sea-by



About Tyson and Kris

Tyson Kaminska and Kris Ken conceived the idea for a business specializing in sustainable facewear in the summer of 2014. The two water sport aficionados saw the need for functional, water-friendly sunglasses that were also eco-friendly and fashionable.



Their company, SBOJi, creates fashion and accessory lines that complement the lifestyle of the wildly adventurous, while respecting the environment and embracing social responsibility.



Entrepreneur and active lifestyle enthusiast Tyson is from Huntington Beach. Former Bay Area tech entrepreneur Kris now lives in Denver and focuses on sustainable business development.