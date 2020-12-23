See the Future 2020: Enago Hosted a Virtual Conference on the Future of Research and Higher Education with High-Profile Experts and a Nobel Laureate

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2020 --Enago hosted See the Future, a global event that featured distinguished experts from the fields of scientific research and higher education, including a Nobel Laureate. The conference was attended by researchers, university managers, and publishing professionals from all over the world. It was one of the largest events for authors with 20,000 registrations worldwide.



See The Future took place over four days and in eight languages, between 17 and 25 November 2020. The program included a keynote session, a selection of webinars, panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions with top professionals from research, education and publishing.



The keynote session was given by Sir Richard J. Roberts who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine in 1993 for his work in the discovery of introns in eukaryotic DNA and the mechanism of gene-splicing. He discussed his journey to the Nobel Prize and what it will take for future researchers to win such accolades in the coming years. Ara Tahmassian, Chief Research Compliance Officer of Harvard University, talked about how Harvard ran its research office during the pandemic. Founder & CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Nunzio Quacquarelli, looked at the immediate future for higher education and what a post-COVID education world might look like. Philip Terheggen, Managing Director, STM Journals, Elsevier, discussed the future of Open Science and Collaborations.



See the Future was sponsored by leading organizations from higher education, publishing and author services. A special thanks to each of our sponsors –Wiley, iThenticate, AuthorCafé and the Universidad de Medellín in Colombia for their huge efforts helping make this conference a worldwide success.



Serhii Tkachenko, Director, Product Management, iThenticate said "iThenticate was humbled to be included in this important event that brought together great thought leaders from around the world to discuss so many important issues. The conference was a refreshing reminder of the importance of high-quality research, particularly during this difficult pandemic period."



Shanthi Krishnamoorthy, President, AuthorCafé said "It was great for AuthorCafe, a product that's designed for academic research, to partner with Enago for this unique conference that focussed on the future of research and featured leaders in the field."



"See The Future conference created the opportunity for an invaluable scientific conversation," said Nubia Amparo Palacio Lopera (Vice-Rector, Research) from the Universidad de Medellin. We are happy to have played our part in supporting this platform for experts to shed some light on the outlook for higher education post-COVID."



Judy Verses, SVP for Research at Wiley spoke at the conference about driving changes to better the research ecosystem and meaningfully commit to a more diverse and inclusive climate. "Wiley was delighted to be involved in Enago's See the Future web conference, both as a sponsor and as a speaker." Judy continued, "the conference provided a great platform to share knowledge on post-pandemic research, collaboration, AI & education."



"The global conference created a unique and timely platform bringing together experts to discuss the future of research and higher education," said Enago CEO Sharad Mittal. "The ongoing pandemic continues to raise unprecedented questions for research and scholarly publishing, which has more than ever focused the world's attention on scientific achievement and the pursuit of truth."



Enago plans to host further global events to bring together experts from diverse sectors and share insights on the future of science, research and education.



About Enago (www.enago.com)

Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with over 2,000,000 researchers in more than 125 countries, improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in research and research communication. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2017, Enago launched Enago Learn, an innovative e-learning platform designed to improve knowledge of the scholarly publishing process. In 2019, Enago launched AuthorOne and Trinka Copyediting, ground-breaking AI-based tools to support the publishing workflow. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Germany, UK, and New York. Enago is a member of COPE. It encourages all principles of ethical publishing and provides a wide range of educational resources and services to support the researcher/author in their scholarly communication goals.