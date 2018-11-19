seeCOLe Augmented Reality Health App Wins Cerner Corp. Code App Challenge

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --The seeCOLe (see Clinical data On Lens) augmented reality health app from independent developer, Carl Anthony Osborne has taken first place in the Cerner Corporation's code App Challenge. The win helps Osborne spread the word about the new technology that enables Clinicians to navigate, review, and document electronic health records (EHR) hands-free. Facilitating this time-saving functionality triggered by voice commands to Google Glass or Vuzix Blade, the seeCOLe health app uses HL7 FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource) to integrate with Cerner, Epic, and Allscripts EHR. Now Clinicians can access and populate data from the patient chart directly to Google Glass or Vuzix Blade lenses. To that innovative end, the app became a competition finalist in September 2018 and then went on to win first prize in October at the Cerner Healthcare Conference.



Osborne said of the innovation, "Technology and improved techniques have caused an increase in the amount of collected data Clinicians have to navigate. Figuring out how to interpret data as accurately and efficiently as possible to use it for diagnosis and treatment can be difficult and time-consuming. seeCOLe hands-free health solution boosts efficiency, makes data analysis quicker, easier, and more accurate."



Currently hard at work on next steps, Osborne is now adding new features to the voice-activated healthcare app. Looking ahead to the new year, he will present seeCOLe in February 2019 at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS19) conference in Orlando, FL. HIMSS19 Global Conference & Exhibition is the clinical informatics industry's largest health information and technology educational program and exhibition center.



New to HIMSS19, Healthcare of the Future Pavilion is designed to showcase cutting-edge innovations before they become mainstream. seeCOLe will be apart of the pavilion and give attendees the opportunity to conduct live hands-on demos of the augmented reality health IT solution. The pavilion will occupy more than 2,500 square feet of prime real estate on the HIMSS19 exhibit floor.



About seeCOLe, LLC

seeCOLe is an augmented reality health record app that enables clinicians to review and document patient data in real time by wearing Google Glass or Vuzix Blade. The system allows clinicians to interact with the electronic health record by voice command or touch.



About Carl Anthony Osborne

Carl Anthony Osborne is an accomplished Electronic Health Record/Electronic Medical Record (EHR/EMR) consultant. Mr. Osborne provides various services to healthcare IT departments which include: EHR Application Builder, Educator, Web-Based Training Developer, and On-Call Support Analyst. Carl provides clinician workflow-focus build, EHR curriculum development, EHR instructor-led Nursing and Physician training, web-based video development, on-call support, workflow analysis, and go-live end-user elbow support to Physicians, Nursing staff, Ancillary staff, Laboratory Technologists, Radiologist/ Radiology Techs, Pharmacist and Intraoperative clinical staff.



About Cerner Corporation code App Challenge

Cerner Corporation, one of the major Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, is host to the code App Challenge that gives third-party developers and Cerner health systems the opportunity to create, develop, and pitch innovative solutions to improve health outcomes.



