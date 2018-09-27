Laurel, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2018 --In a small category of independent app developers that make such strides, electronic health record (EHR) consultant Carl Anthony Osborne has set a new bar with the new augmented reality health record app seeCOLe. Not affiliated or sponsored by a major corporation, the lone developer has become one of four finalists for Cerner Corporations' code App Challenge. With his sights set on elevating electronic health records from a desktop/laptop application to a hands-free system, the retrieval and content creation of patient information just got simpler.



seeCOLe, which stands for "see Clinical data On Lens" is an augmented reality health app that uses SMART on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource) which enable Clinicians to navigate and document information into their organizations' electronic health record using Google Glass. The Clinician would merely say various verbal commands that interact with the EHR and thereby access and populate data from the patient chart to the Google Glass lens. From there, the system is coached via voice or touch features.



Added benefits of the seeCOLe app to any healthcare system that uses an electronic health record are:



- Hands-free documentation of patient data while at their bedside, during a consultation, in isolation areas, and in the operating room.



- Patient data appears within the clinician's point of view wirelessly when prompted thereby giving more clinician to patient interaction.



- seeCOLe requires no lengthy training.



Osborne will both speak and demonstrate the seeCOLe health app at the 2018 Cerner Health Conference held on October 8-11, 2018 in Kansas City, MO. With an average attendance of more than 10,000, this Cerner-only event will connect him with key decision makers and industry leaders.



To get more information about what seeCOLe can offer any healthcare system visit https://www.seecole.app



About seeCOLe

seeCOLe is an augmented reality health record app that enables clinicians to review and document patient data in real time by wearing Google Glass. The system allows clinicians to interact with the electronic health record by voice command or touch.



About Carl Anthony Osborne

Carl Anthony Osborne is an accomplished Electronic Health Record/Electronic Medical Record (EHR/EMR) consultant. Mr. Osborne provides various services to healthcare IT departments which include: EHR Application Builder, Educator, Web-Based Training Developer and On-Call Support Analyst. Carl provides clinician workflow-focus build, EHR curriculum development, EHR instructor-led Nursing and Physician training, web-based video development, on-call support, workflow analysis and go-live end-user elbow support to Physicians, Nursing staff, Ancillary staff, Laboratory Technologists, Radiologist/ Radiology Techs, Pharmacist and Intraoperative clinical staff.



About Cerner Corporation code App Challenge

Cerner Corporation, one of the major Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, is host to the code App Challenge that gives third-party developers and Cerner health systems the opportunity to create, develop, and pitch innovative solutions to improve health outcomes.



