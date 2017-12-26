Seelinger Law Firm 2017 Erie's Choice Award Winner

Erie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --Seelinger Law was awarded top honors at the 2017 Erie's Choice Awards on October 25, 2017. In the category Attorney/Law Firm, Erie residents chose Seelinger Law Firm over several others. In accepting the award, Bankruptcy Attorney Rebeka Seelinger said, "I am deeply honored and humbled by this award. It means a great deal to me that the clients I've represented, and the community have recognized my hard work and commitment to them."



Seelinger Law specializes in personal and small business bankruptcies. Founded in 2008, Rebeka established the firm after four years as an Assistant District Attorney in Pittsburgh, PA. Seelinger is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law where she graduated with honors.



The Erie's Choice Awards were established by the Erie Times News and are highly sought-after. The awards recognize the community's favorite businesses in a variety of categories. Winners are noted leaders in their industries with outstanding customer service and brand recognition.



Seelinger Law represents western Pennsylvanians seeking Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection. Seelinger Law has offices in Erie, PA and Meadille, PA.



For additional information, visit https://www.seelingerlaw.com or contact Rebeka Seelinger by phone at 814-824-6670.