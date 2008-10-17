SeeMore Salutes Teacher Pat O’Brien

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2008 -- SeeMore Putter Company salutes Pat O’Brien, an adviser to the company, whose students won the three major 2008 Texas amateur and professional golf tournaments, playing SeeMore putters. They won the Valero Texas Open, Texas State Amateur and the Texas Mid-Amateur.



“It’s rewarding to see these talented players’ victories and outstanding putting performances. Each has practiced diligently to make putting a strength in their games, and this commitment is obviously producing great results,” says Pat O’Brien. “Teaching in Texas, I know how competitive these events are and that makes these victories even more impressive for me and these players.



“I also appreciate that these players trust in my teachings, and thank SeeMore for its ongoing recognition and partnership. I became involved with the brand inspired by my friend Payne Stewart and have made SeeMore’s RST alignment system an important tool in my teaching. And Payne, Zach Johnson, Vaughn Taylor and these other champions have demonstrated how my fundamental lessons can lead to superior putting performance.”



O’Brien is an instructor at Lakewood Country Club in Dallas, and travels the world teaching and representing SeeMore and the Titleist Leadership Advisory Staff. The Texas champions played the SeeMore FGP, mFGP black, mFGP platinum and m2.



“This is an incredible accomplishment for Pat and his students, especially considering Texas is one of the most competitive golf states in the country,” says Jim Grundberg, Co-Owner and Managing Director of SeeMore Putter Company. “We’re proud of our relationship with Pat who continues to prove himself as a preeminent putting instructor, not only in Texas but around the world.



“It’s also impressive that the 2007 Texas State Amateur used a SeeMore putter. So Pat hit the cycle in Texas major championships in the last year,” says Grundberg. "We’re also impressed that the talented players continue to demonstrate the importance of superior putting and the performance of our RifleScope (RST) alignment system.”



O’Brien is the putting coach for Masters Champion Johnson and Ryder Cup team member



Taylor. His lessons and teaching philosophy are based on his year-long study of Payne Stewart and his record-breaking performance, including the US Open championship in 1999. They also reflect his teaching experience with Masters Champion, Ryder Cup team member and Nationwide Tour putting record holder Johnson and fellow Ryder Cup team member and perennial PGA Tour putting statistics leader Taylor.



In 2000, O’Brien began working with Taylor and Johnson and coached them as they advanced from the Hooters tour to the Nationwide tour, PGA tour and the Ryder Cup in six years, based on the strength of consistently good putting.



In addition to Masters championships, shooting a course record 60 at the Tour Championship, qualifying for the Ryder Cup team and winning six times on Tour. Johnson and Taylor have also both won tour putting titles in the past four years using SeeMore putters.



The patented RST alignment system technology allows a golfer to set up the putter perfectly each and every time in relation to the intended target line. This is accomplished by lining up the black bottom portion of the shaft between two white lines and covering a signature red dot on the heel of the top line. The process resembles locking radar onto a target.



O’Brien has produced his first instructional DVD, which is a comprehensive, concise and compelling presentation of his four putting fundamentals: grip, posture, stance and alignment.



SeeMore’s newly redesigned website at http://www.seemore.com has many new features including videos about the proprietary SeeMore putting system and its proven and patented RST alignment system as well as news about SeeMore’s remarkable legacy and Tour success. SeeMore putters are custom made in Franklin, TN.

