SEI Roofing Contractor Shares Insider Tips on the Contractor Marketing Podcast

SEI Roofing owner, Marc Shilling, recently appeared as a guest on The Contractor Marketing Podcast, a show for those in the contracting, remodeling, and roofing industries.



Scott Berry and Kleine Powell host the podcast which offers valuable insights for homeowners looking to hire the best in the industry and gain an inside look at the processes and people behind their home renovations.



Marc honed his passion for construction during his youth and later in college where he first worked in the roofing industry. After he graduated from the University of Houston, he moved to Dallas to work for a prestigious roofing company before establishing SEI Roofing in 1997.



Over the years, Schilling has built strong relationships with manufacturers and suppliers, enabling SEI Roofing to offer top-quality roofing products at competitive prices to the DFW area for over 27 years. The company prides itself on service, excellence, and integrity, values instilled in Schilling by his father.



Dallas area homeowners have long benefited from Schilling's years of experience in the roofing business. During the episode, Schilling also shared valuable insights and tips for fellow contractors looking to improve their business and stand out in a competitive market. His biggest tip for those just starting out in the business is to find experienced mentors, build relationships with clients, and provide exceptional customer service.



As a seasoned professional in the roofing industry, Schilling shared his views on the current roofing industry. He noted that there are many new homeowners who may not be familiar with the industry and its processes, making it crucial for contractors to educate and inform their clients. Schilling emphasized the importance of building trust with clients and ensuring they are well-informed and protected throughout the roofing process.



Schilling's expertise and dedication to educating his clients have earned him a reputation as a trusted and reliable roofing contractor. Unfortunately, the roofing industry has gained a poor reputation with general contractors jumping into roofing after a big storm, committing insurance fraud, and even using low quality materials that don't last.



"Once you've been burned, you realize the importance of asking the right questions and reviewing contracts. You become much smarter the next time around," said Schilling.



But the responsibility is not all on the homeowners. Schilling highlighted the importance of contractors educating clients on the value of quality work and materials, rather than just focusing on the price.



Be sure to check out the full episode to learn best practices and hear first-hand advice about what it takes to be a top roofer in the Dallas metroplex. The Contractor Marketing Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts in addition to the full video available on YouTube and roofsandremodelingpodcast.com