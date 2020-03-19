Selby Jennings Are Demonstrating New Horizons of Data Driven Trading with Their Quant Careers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Hong Kong is one of the world's major financial centres and, as a result, is a thriving location for quant careers. New horizons of data-driven trading have meant that there are exciting opportunities for individuals keen to make their mark on the financial services industry through the use of mathematical models. There is huge demand for those who have these skills today to apply them to price securities, generate profits and reduce risk. Many enterprises within the financial services industry are looking to attract those who are keen to define stellar quant careers in order to maintain the competitive advantage that this type of skill set can bring.



Selby Jennings works in locations across Hong Kong, including Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui, where the demand for quantitative analytics is on the rise. The firm understands the pressures that are faced by employers to find exceptional talent to harness the power of quantitative analytics for the benefit of the business as a whole.



The talented team of consultants at Selby Jennings also has a great deal of experience in simplifying the recruitment process for talented people who do not want to waste time when it comes to making that next crucial career move. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality Quant careers in Hong Kong and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Quant careers represent an area of the financial services sector with huge potential and as a result there is a lot of pressure for organisations to find the right people. Roles exist across the spectrum of quant opportunities, including as a Quantitative Portfolio Manager and a Quant Analyst. In Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui there are many opportunities to establish a foothold in this exciting sector. Selby Jennings HK has been working as a leading recruitment specialist to this industry since 2004 and is able to connect individuals and organisations through permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. The firm helps businesses to invest in team building that will bring vision and strategy to life.



Selby Jennings also understands the necessity of investing in its own people and does so through a combination of cutting edge recruitment technology, as well as providing best-in-class training for the team. A passionate group of consultants in Hong Kong is supported by the Selby Jennings global network, which extends to 60+ countries worldwide. This not only ensures that clients and candidates are partnered with a team that has in-depth local knowledge but a broad international network and perspective too.



To find out more information about Quant careers visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk/disciplines/quantitative-analytics.



Selby Jennings HK is an experienced recruitment partner, providing effective team building options that would take time, dedication and expertise to achieve in-house. This is recruitment re-imagined for a new decade and managing the risks and opportunities that exist as the industry evolves.