Selby Jennings Contributes to the Forecast of 7% Growth in Financial Services in the USA by 2028 with Investment Banking Career Opportunities

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --Corporate banking is a key component in the US economy and continues to remain central to future growth and progress. Unlike many other countries, corporate lending in America quickly found its footing after the financial crisis and relaxed credit standards have helped to provide fuel for this vibrant industry to continue to expand.



Across the country, from Boston and Dallas to Chicago, New York and San Francisco, the banking industry is evolving and remains a key employer. As a result, employment in financial services is forecast to increase by 7% between now and 2028. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality investment banking careers in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings has more than 15 years' experience in the intricacies of investment banking careers – and general financial services recruitment – across America. The firm has established a team of passionate and forward thinking consultants who are committed to making mutually beneficial connections for organisations and individuals across the sector. It is the recruitment partner of choice for a number of world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group and has spent years building up strong connections with key employers, as well as a network of exceptional candidates.



The firm also prioritises investment in the quality and progress of talent internally too. Selby Jennings consultants receive regular, high quality training and are supported by the latest in recruitment technology. Selby Jennings understands the value of great people to any business, something that is demonstrated through the focus on its own staff. This approach, combined with a deep understanding of the financial services recruitment market in America, and many years of hiring experience, has made the firm one of the leading specialist recruiters in the industry today.



Banking and financial services is a sizeable sector in the US but also one that has a much broader global context. Selby Jennings values local insight and understanding of American markets but is also able to bring an international perspective to the support it provides to individuals and organisations within the industry. As well as coverage of key locations across America, including New York and Boston, Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco, the Selby Jennings network extends to more than 60 countries worldwide. As demand for investment banking talent continues to be high, the firm is able to partner with candidates and corporations at all levels of the recruitment process, whether that is individuals moving from bulge brackets to middle market platforms or boutique and advisory firms looking to build robust teams that will define a brighter future.



Reimagining recruitment for a new decade, Selby Jennings US is a prominent specialist in hiring solutions that help to ease the pressure on banking and financial services organisations across the US. The firm combines extensive local market insight with a global perspective to support businesses in creating resilience and innovation through team building.