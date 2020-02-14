Selby Jennings Finance, Sales and Trading Jobs in Zurich – Numbers on the Rise

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --Specialist banking and financial services recruiter Selby Jennings is a leading source of news in the market for sales and trading jobs in Zurich. Switzerland is a vibrant location for this industry with roles available across the country in Chur, Geneva, Bern and Lucerne, according to Selby Jennings. A wealth of roles exists for those with the right skills and experience looking for new opportunities to explore in Switzerland.



The range of sales and trading jobs available in locations such as Geneva, Chur, Bern and Lucerne is broad. These include opportunities to work as an equity research associate creating and developing equity research reports, models, and industry analyses. Other positions include as a trader in coal or EFT, working in credit sales or buyside investor relationships. For those seeking to forge, or develop, a career in banking and financial services in Switzerland, Selby Jennings is a key partner.



The firm itself has more than 15 years' experience in the recruitment sector and has pioneered a new approach to the way that hiring is handled in the industry. This has been developed from an understanding of the pressure that businesses within the sector currently face when it comes to finding the best and brightest talent. Many traditional hiring systems simply no longer work – they may not attract the right calibre of people or place undue pressure on business infrastructure and operations.



"Selby Jennings Switzerland helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services, sales and trading jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent." The approach taken by Selby Jennings has helped everyone, from small start-ups to global powerhouses when it comes to refining recruitment practices and meeting financial objectives.



There is a great need in the banking and financial services sector today for recruitment that is designed with the needs of this particular industry in mind. From corporate and investment banking through to quantitative analytics and risk management, firms looking to fill roles in these areas benefit enormously from working with market specialists such as Selby Jennings. That's true of sales and trading jobs in Zurich too – and for roles all over Switzerland. When it comes to banking and financial services recruitment expertise, from Bern and Chur to Lucern and Geneva, Selby Jennings can facilitate a new way of thinking that enables both businesses and talent to achieve defined goals.



