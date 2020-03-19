Selby Jennings' Financial Jobs Singapore Are Trailblazing Making the Key Connections That Support Progress and Innovation in Businesses Worldwide

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Team building is time consuming and specialist work but it also provides the foundations for strong businesses with the versatility and resilience to grow, even in tough economic times. In the financial services sector this is especially crucial given the influence of disrupting factors such as emerging technologies, innovation and competition. Selby Jennings has worked with organisations and individuals across this industry for more than 15 years, providing expert guidance and enabling effective team building that creates more productive outcomes.



Selby Jennings works with organisations in Singapore, as well as in more than 60 countries globally, helping to redefine the way that recruitment is handled in this critical industry. A combination of proven recruitment expertise and a unique global perspective has made Selby Jennings a leader in the field and a passionate and committed team of local experts supports banking and financial services firms and their leaders – as well as candidates – in solving the key challenge of talent. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



As part of the Phaidon International group Selby Jennings is recruitment partner of choice for many world-leading organisations. The firm has nurtured a large database of connections with more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and also maintains strong links with employers across the financial services sector in Singapore. By redefining the way that recruitment is approached in this sector the firm has been able to support some of the brightest minds in banking and financial services in making key connections that have opened the door to business evolution and the redefining of careers.



Via a series of permanent, contract, multi-hire recruitment solutions the specialist team at Selby Jennings SG is able to create new perspectives where effective recruitment is concerned. Passionate consultants receive best-in-class training and work with the latest in recruitment technology, providing peace of mind to both clients and candidates that hiring is in great hands. Selby Jennings provides a comprehensive service, not only enabling key connections to be made but also when it comes to additional services.



For example, the firms is committed to ensuring that clients are on top of emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future of work and might have an impact on each individual hiring process. With time, dedication and expertise, Selby Jennings has created a new way to approach recruitment for the financial services sector that enables more effective connections to be made in a more streamlined and efficient way.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44(0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings SG: +65 3165 1400.



Notes to Editors

For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings SG

Selby Jennings SG has spent more than 15 years as a specialist leading recruiter for the financial services industry in Singapore. An expert in effective team building and solving the key challenge of talent, the firm provides recruitment solutions that enable organisations and individuals to purposefully define more successful outcomes.