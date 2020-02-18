Selby Jennings' Financial Services Jobs in Hong Kong Are Connecting the Brightest Talent to Innovative, Radical and Exciting Roles Across the Sector

Central, HK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --Specialist financial services recruiter Selby Jennings operates at the heart of the local market in Hong Kong, connecting innovative enterprises and well established leading names to the next generation of talent. There are opportunities to work in a range of locations, including Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Hong Kong, with positions available across the industry. As an expert in hiring practices for this thriving sector, Selby Jennings continues to be a go-to recruitment partner for companies and candidates looking to invest in a brighter future.



Hong Kong's finance sector is an exciting place to be. Innovation and competition, disruption and regulatory change continue to demand more of the businesses that operate in this dynamic industry. This has created enormous pressure on those who are responsible for hiring decisions in banks, asset management and insurance firms across the region. The right connections can provide access to a network of exciting individuals - Selby Jennings works to align the best talent with the businesses and opportunities where they are most likely to thrive.



Selby Jennings has established a close, ongoing relationship with the financial sector in Hong Kong, which is the world's third-leading financial centre. From FinTech and risk management through to sales and trading and legal compliance, the firm works to make connections between individuals and enterprises that can lead both onto bigger and better things. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in Hong Kong and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings combines an in-depth knowledge of the local market and locations including Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui with a global perspective that extends across more than 60 countries. This unique dual approach, plus the ability to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the territory, is one of the reasons why Selby Jennings has become such a specialist leader in financial services recruitment.



Securing the right people enables any business to progress with confidence. A strong team can help a firm to weather any economic storm and find opportunities for growth in turbulent times. Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the part of the Phaidon International group and has established a strong network of connections with candidates who can provide the commitment and insight that the financial services sector in Hong Kong needs to thrive.



As an internationally renowned specialist financial services recruiter, Selby Jennings delivers insightful and expert support for firms in Hong Kong and on a global basis. Providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the sector, Selby Jennings has established itself as a key partner for firms looking to stay agile, relevant and flexible no matter what the economic climate.