Selby Jennings' Financial Services Jobs in Zurich Are Driving a Thriving Economy

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --With coverage of 60+ countries and a workforce of 750+ employees globally, Selby Jennings combines specialist, local expertise with an international reach. The firm is an expert in the market for financial services jobs in Zurich, connecting organisations and individuals whose interests align. Selby Jennings works across Switzerland in a wide range of locations, from Chur and Geneva to Bern, Zurich and Lucerne. This expert group delivers carefully honed solutions to one of the key challenges for the financial services sector today: talent.



Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and since then has grown into a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services in Switzerland, and beyond. As the market for financial services jobs in Zurich has become broader and more complex, Selby Jennings has evolved alongside it so that, today, the firm is truly one of the experts in this field. This has involved acquiring an in-depth understanding of the key pressures that are faced by those who rely on recruitment into the sector, including banks, insurers and asset managers, as well as the requirements of the candidates themselves.



With a presence right across Switzerland, from Zurich and Geneva to other locations such as Chur, Bern and Lucerne, Selby Jennings is now well established as a leading specialist in securing financial services roles for the best talent. Opportunities cover the full spectrum, from positions in quantitative analytics and risk management compliance through to innovative financial technology and sales and trading. Financial services jobs in Zurich also include legal and compliance roles and insurance and actuarial jobs.



Financial services is a market that thrives on risk and opportunity – the only way businesses in the sector can be truly responsive to either is with a highly qualified and capable team of people who can bring new perspectives and planning to existing situations. The calibre of a team will always shine through, especially in situations of high pressure and tight deadlines – Selby Jennings delivers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that connect the right people to the right roles. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The firm itself is highly focused on providing exceptional service, investing in best-in-class technologies and consultant training, and nurturing networks of highly qualified individuals to ensure that the most fruitful connections can be made. This investment has resulted in the firm being the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group and building a stellar reputation for hiring for financial services jobs in Zurich.



