Selby Jennings Financial Services Recruiting Firm Supports Enterprises in Creating Resilience Through Teambuilding

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings delivers innovative recruitment solutions to businesses across the US, from New York to San Francisco, Boston, Dallas and Chicago. As a specialist recruiter for the financial services industry, the firm has a wealth of experience in supporting organisations that are keen to recruit talent that will enable development and growth. Teambuilding is a skill that can take years to perfect - Selby Jennings provides a valuable resource for clients who understand the value of finding and retaining the best talent.



With 750+ employees globally and coverage of 60+ countries, Selby Jennings combines the expertise of a local firm with a broad international perspective. This dual approach enables the business to deliver innovative recruitment ideas and permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to enterprises across the financial services sector. The firm works with boutique and advisory firms, as well as global names in financial services, reimagining for each one the way that recruitment is handled in order to make it more effective, cost efficient and to create resilience in the business for the future.



The specialist experience at Selby Jennings covers a range of financial services opportunities, including positions in quantitative analytics and financial technology, as well as investment banking, sales and trading and insurance and actuarial roles. The firm is at the centre of a carefully nurtured network of candidates who represent some of the best and brightest talent in the banking and financial services industry today.



"Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent." Connections with businesses across the industry – as well as all over the country in Dallas and Chicago, Boston, New York and San Francisco – give Selby Jennings the reach and resources required to make a real difference to those individuals and organisations it partners with.



Working practices at Selby Jennings mirror the innovative and cutting edge culture that many client businesses create. The firm is committed to investing in best-in-class technologies and providing the most up to the minute training to consultants to enable the firm to operate at the highest levels and in the most efficient way. As a result, its consultants embed themselves in the heart of their chosen field and are committed experts to their area of the industry. Not only has Selby Jennings become a well-established recruitment specialist for America but the firm is also a recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group.



To find out more information about the financial services recruiting firm, visit https://www.selbyjennings.com



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on +1 646 759 4560 or email us at info@selbyjennings.com



Notes to Editors

For more information about Selby Jennings' services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings is a specialist recruiter for the banking and financial services sector across America and on a global level. The firm has a well established reputation as a pioneer in the recruitment industry, reimagining the way that hiring is handled to give both candidates and companies more room to thrive.