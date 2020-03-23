Selby Jennings Is Building Resilience Into Business Models Across the Sector with Their Financial Services Recruitment in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --As a "gateway to the EU" Germany is a key location for the financial services industry. Recruitment here is an essential tool for organisations looking to build resilience into business models and find new ways to evolve and innovate in constantly changing conditions. Selby Jennings has worked alongside this industry for more than 15 years, providing essential financial services recruitment support to help overcome the biggest challenge that the industry faces today: talent.



From Frankfurt and Berlin to Munich, Hamburg and Cologne, the financial services sector in Germany is thriving. This is the largest national economy in Europe and an important location for international businesses looking to use tools such as passporting to access the European single financial market. The financial services sector as a whole is undergoing continuous change thanks to a range of different factors, from regulatory shifts to innovation and changes in competitive practices. It is more important than it has ever been for enterprises and individuals to be well connected, and well prepared, when it comes to the hiring process.



Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and has grown to employ more than 750 employees internationally and cover more than 60 countries worldwide. The firm is part of a worldwide network but also has a unique depth of experience and understanding when it comes to financial services recruitment in Germany. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



As a result, it is able to provide a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that enable asset managers, insurers and banks to connect with exceptional individuals looking for roles in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne or Hamburg. This extends across all areas of the financial services sector, including those that are new and innovative. Selby Jennings is reimagining the way that recruitment works across the industry, whether for roles in quantitative analytics and compliance or risk management and financial technology.



There is no doubt that the financial services sector is a fast moving and constantly shifting place to be today. However, team building can help any organisation to navigate the evolution of the sector – and the right role provides individuals with the support to thrive even in challenging times. Selby Jennings consultants benefit from best-in-class training, as well as access to the most current recruitment technology. This enables the team to help individuals to identify the best next move and to give organisations the insight and guidance recruit to build strong, capable teams that will bring vision to life.



