Selby Jennings Is Helping to Overcome Financial Services Recruitment Challenges in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --As the largest national economy in the EU, Germany is a thriving location for financial services. Selby Jennings has been providing expert support for organisations in this industry since 2004. As a specialist recruiter with broad knowledge of the sector, as well as the local and global markets, the firm has built up a robust reputation as a go to for both businesses and candidates keen to push the boundaries and get ahead. Today, Selby Jennings makes connections across the country, from Cologne and Munich to Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin.



Financial services recruitment in Germany faces a number of key challenges but the most important among them is talent. Effective team building provides a firm foundation on which businesses in this sector can strategise and grow – finding the right people is essential. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings helps individuals and organisations to address this in a number of key ways, including developing a strong network with the brightest minds in banking and financial services and partnering with exciting and innovative businesses, from small start-ups to large global brands. The firm has locations all over Germany and also covers 60+ countries globally, delivering a truly specialist service with a strong international reach.



The coverage provided by Selby Jennings extends right across the financial services sector. From risk management and corporate and investment banking through to financial technology, sales and trading and legal and compliance, the range of roles is broad. These opportunities exist across Germany, from commodities positions in Berlin through the private wealth management jobs in Frankfurt and quantitative research and trading positions in Hamburg. Such broad coverage – as well as the range of recruitment solutions in place – is what has made Selby Jennings such a strong and well-respected partner in this field.



Given that Germany is often viewed as the "gateway to the EU" when it comes to financial services there is incredible pressure on banks, insurers and asset managers to make well informed, incisive choices when it comes to hiring. Finding the right people could make a key difference to the development of the business. Selby Jennings understands this pressure, as well as the objectives that many candidates have to make a career-defining move and looks to reconcile and align these two goals in a mutually beneficial way.



Notes to Editors

About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings specialises in expert recruitment into the banking and financial services sector in Germany, and beyond. Working with high calibre talent and businesses offering the most exciting opportunities the firm has built a reputation for excellence in recruitment and solving the key challenge of talent.