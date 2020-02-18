Selby Jennings Is One of the Leading Financial Services Recruiting Firms Transforming the Market in Singapore by Reimagining the Recruitment Process

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --Selby Jennings is one of a core group of financial services recruiting firms in Singapore, transforming the way that hiring is handled today. Ever since it was first founded in 2004 the firm has been focused on supporting financial services businesses in solving the key challenge for the industry: talent. Change is constant, and disruption to be expected, in this fast moving sector – the secret to survival and growth lies in building strong and versatile teams with the capability to optimise opportunities and carefully negotiate risks.



As a specialist in financial services recruiting with a wealth of experience in Singapore, and across Southeast Asia, Selby Jennings has become a go to for banks, insurers and asset managers looking to invest in the brightest minds to build the industry of the future. The firm's specialist expertise covers a wide range of areas, including roles in corporate and investment banking, quantitative analytics and risk management as well as legal and compliance and innovative financial technology jobs.



"Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent." Via a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions Selby Jennings connects visionary talent with the enterprises where there is the most potential to thrive.



With recruiting a key challenge for the financial services sector, Selby Jennings provides peace of mind that hiring is in expert hands. The firm is a trusted recruitment partner for more than 70 world-leading businesses as part of the Phaidon International group and has access to a carefully nurtured network of more than one million mid-to-senior professionals. Local expertise is strong – an innate understanding of the market for financial services recruitment in Singapore is combined with a unique global perspective as the business covers more than 60 countries worldwide and has offices in 11+ locations.



A fresh approach to hiring for the future provides businesses in the financial services sector in Singapore with the resources to evolve and thrive no matter what the changing market conditions. Talent recruitment is competitive and it's key to ensure that there are connections and systems in place to allow an enterprise to attract and retain the best people. For candidates, Selby Jennings provides opportunities to work with a range of employers, from multinational businesses to innovative start-up firms, in roles that cover the full spectrum of opportunities in the financial services industry.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings is a leading recruitment specialist for the financial services industry in Singapore, and across the region. The firm has carefully nurtured relationships with the brightest minds and the most innovative and ambitious businesses in order to make the kinds of connections that can future proof, not just individual organisations, but the wider market too.