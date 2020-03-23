Selby Jennings Is Streamlining Investment Banking Recruitment for Efficiency and Success Hiring the Right Candidates

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --With around 700 investment fund companies and 200+ private commercial banks active in the local market, Germany is a prominent location in Europe for investment banking recruitment. Overall in Europe, €12.1 trillion is invested in investment funds by private and institutional investors and Germany is the most sizeable market in the region according to the European Central Bank. Selby Jennings has worked alongside the investment banking sector for many years and has an innate understanding of the pressures that organisations face – and the career trajectories that talented individuals are looking to follow. As a specialist in investment banking recruitment the firm is ideally placed to make mutually beneficial recruitment matches that enable everyone to thrive.



Selby Jennings consultants are based in Berlin but work with candidates and individuals across Germany in cities such as Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. The range of roles available is broad, including Client Relationship Manager positions, a DCM Associate or Senior Credit Risk Models Manager. The firm has connections across the industry with the full spectrum of enterprises, from start-ups to multinational institutions.



Selby Jennings has also nurtured robust networks of highly qualified and talented candidates with the skills and ambition to help steer organisations into the future. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality investment banking recruitment in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



With more than 15 years experience in the financial services sector, Selby Jennings DE provides essential support when it comes to streamlining hiring processes to ensure they are as effective as possible. The firm invests in best-in-class training for consultants and also provides the most up to date recruitment technology to ensure that it is always ahead of the curve. Selby Jennings also offers a range of additional services that are designed to ensure that enterprises are always acting with insight, including helping clients to stay informed about emerging risks and opportunities that might affect the sector.



Selby Jennings is focused on the German market, in particular locations such as Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. However, the firm is also part of a global network and the recruitment partner of choice for a large number of world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. This dual perspective is invaluable, particularly given the international nature of the financial services market today. It allows Selby Jennings to service clients and candidates with recruitment that is genuinely cross border and to bring a global perspective to the opportunities and risks in investment banking recruitment, as well as other areas of the financial services sector.



Selby Jennings DE understands that the need to find and hire great people has never been more pressing for the financial services sector. As a leading recruiter to this vibrant industry the firm is reimagining recruitment for a new decade and identifying opportunities for individuals and enterprises to continue to thrive.