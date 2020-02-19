Selby Jennings Is Supporting Career Defining Moves and Enabling Businesses to Build Robust and Creative Teams Within Financial Services Recruitment

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --"People are not your most important asset. The right people are" (Jim Collins). In changing times it's more important than ever to build strong teams populated with those who are able to identify opportunities for growth, as well as skilfully handle risk. Selby Jennings works with businesses across the UK in key locations including Manchester, Birmingham and London, connecting the best and brightest talent with the enterprises where those with vision and skill are most likely to make a difference.



"Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent." The firm recognises the importance of recruiting not just people – but the right people – when it comes to giving an organisation the resources to thrive in an unpredictable market.



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings works with a range of businesses, from innovative start-ups to international organisations that are keen to expand, helping to identify answers to the key question of talent. This includes delivering a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions and nurturing strong networks with many of the most talented individuals in the financial services sector. The firm is a specialist in banking and financial services recruitment and has the connections and insight to help candidates make career defining moves and support businesses in building robust and creative teams.



Working across the UK in major cities, such as Birmingham and Manchester, as well as in London, Selby Jennings is reimagining the way that hiring can support enterprises through times of growth and change. The firm handles a wide range of different specialisms, including corporate and investment banking and risk management, quantitative research and trading and private wealth management. There are also roles available in areas such as legal and compliance and commodities. Selby Jennings combines a uniquely dual perspective – on the ground insight and intelligence in the UK as well as a global reach that means the firm covers 60+ countries and has offices in 11+ locations.



One of the reasons why Selby Jennings has become such a linchpin recruitment partner for so many leading companies is down to an innate understanding of the pressures that are faced by banks, insurers, and asset managers in this industry. Hiring the right people takes time and resources and it requires a carefully established network of contacts, both among talented individuals and the business community. Selby Jennings has combined all these credentials with an innovative approach to hiring that enables the firm and its clients to get ahead.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment, visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on +44 (0) 20 3758 8800 or email us at info@selbyjennings.com



Notes to Editors

For more information about Selby Jennings' services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk.



About Selby Jennings

Leading specialist recruiter Selby Jennings supports banking and financial services firms – and the industry's brightest talent – in making the kinds of connections that can transform outlooks. The firm has 15+ years' experience in enabling businesses to reimagine recruitment in order to make it a more effective, cost efficient, faster process that equips organisations to be more responsive to change.