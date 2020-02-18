Selby Jennings Provides Recruitment for Financial Jobs in Singapore to Help Build Teams That Deliver More

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --The market for financial jobs in Singapore continues to thrive but there are key challenges for many businesses to tackle a result of regulation, increased competition and ongoing innovation. One of the most pressing among these is finding the right talent to support an organisation in evolving to the next level of development. Effective teambuilding can be tough but hiring the right people can be a transformative move for businesses when it comes to better handling risk and being more able to take up opportunities.



With 15+ years' experience Selby Jennings is a leading recruitment specialist for financial jobs in Singapore. The firm is a positive example of the way that time, dedication and expertise can result in fruitful connections and robust networks that enable the right connections to be made across the industry. Today, Selby Jennings is able to handle the entire process of recruitment for clients, from sourcing through to hire, and to ensure that this is completed with expediency and accuracy in mind.



The firm also offers a range of additional services to clients, for example providing the latest news about developments in the sector to ensure that all remain up to date. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial jobs in Singapore and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings has impressive credentials when it comes to finding talent for financial jobs in Singapore, both from the perspective of employers and candidates. The firm has established a strong network of connections with the best and brightest talent, including over one million mid-to-senior professionals. It is also the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. This combination of connections, expertise, insight and experience is providing firms across Singapore and Southeast Asia with the resources to find the right people to support greater expansion and growth.



One of the reasons why Selby Jennings has become a leading specialist in financial services recruitment is the investment made by the business in its own people. Ongoing investment in best-in-class technologies and consultant training ensure that the business is always able to provide the most efficient and up to the minute service to clients and candidates. Whether there is a need to find the best talent for private wealth management positions, actuarial and commodities roles, sales and trading or investment management jobs, Selby Jennings is perfectly positioned to be able to provide expert, timely and forward thinking support.



