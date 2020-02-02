Selby Jennings Reports Talent Shortage in Quant Careers Across Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2020 --Recruiting for and obtaining, quantitative analysis positions requires specialist insight and support from a recruitment partner such as Selby Jennings. Quant opportunities can be found all over the world but many of the best roles are concentrated in big financial centres, such as Hong Kong, and areas like Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui. However, Selby Jennings HK has established that Asia is currently experiencing a talent shortage when it comes to those able to fill Quant roles. There is a significant mismatch between the volume of opportunities available and the number of people able to meet increasing demand.



The importance of Quant to the investment industry today should not be underestimated. As the sector continues to evolve at a startling pace there is increasing need for those who are able to apply mathematical models to price securities, generate profits and reduce risk. Retaining this type of talent can be transformative for businesses in the investment industry and Selby Jennings HK has a wealth of experience in matching the right people to the right quantitative analysis positions across Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings in Hong Kong. "We work to provide Quant jobs in Asia and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings has more than 15 years' history in banking and financial services recruitment with offices all over the world. The firm builds robust relationships with both businesses and individuals with a view to establishing a consistent global service that caters to specialist industry need. The team is composed of passionate experts with extensive experience providing a reliably exceptional service to a range of enterprises, large and small. The goal in every location is to empower professionals and companies to make informed hiring decisions for their mutual benefit.



Quant careers are booming in Asia today according to Selby Jennings HK, which has seen opportunities rise sharply in recent years. A shortage of local talent, combined with a thriving investment industry, has created a market hungry for quantitative analysis expertise. This includes a range of roles, such as quantitative strategist and quantitative modeller, working for a broad spectrum of businesses within the investment industry. Connecting the right talent to the best opportunities is where the team at Selby Jennings HK really excels. The firm has helped many local enterprises to reach and exceed recruitment strategies and goals and supported exceptional talent through the process of finding the right opportunity in the right location at the right time.



To find out more information about Quant Careers, visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk/disciplines/quantitative-analytics



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +852 3008 1901.



Notes to Editors:



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk



- Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services in Hong Kong. Deep expertise in the banking and financial services sectors enables the business to fill permanent, contract, multi-hire roles with the best talent from all over the world.