Selby Jennings Sources Sales and Trading Jobs in Zurich to Provide Opportunities to Connect and Grow

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter into the financial services sector in Switzerland. The firm supports a range of businesses across the country, in locations from Chur to Bern, Lucerne to Geneva and Zurich, enabling enterprises to identify and nurture the most exciting talent. Selby Jennings works with a network of the strongest candidates, helping to forge career defining links in this exciting and innovative industry.



Sales and trading jobs in Zurich offer a wealth of opportunity to individuals with the right qualifications, experience and approach. Working with key organisations throughout the financial sector in Switzerland, Selby Jennings has connected opportunities in banks and insurance businesses, as well as asset management with those who are best placed to optimise them. The firm understands the unique pressure that financial services businesses face when it comes to recruitment, as well as the ambitious outlook that many individuals have with respect to finding that next big role.



Selby Jennings has more than 15 years' experience in supporting financial services businesses – and people – in making the right moves when it comes to recruitment. The firm is a specialist in the sector and has broad experience in sales and trading jobs, as well as a range of other positions in areas such as risk management, private wealth management and financial technology. For individuals keen to find sales and trading roles there are opportunities in many parts of the sector, including institutional equity sales and speciality chemicals sales roles. These jobs exist not just in Zurich but right across Switzerland in Zurich and Bern, Lucerne, Chur and Geneva.



The market for sales and trading jobs in Zurich is healthy and the roles on offer provide opportunities to make a direct impact and have a key role in achieving global growth targets for employers. For those individuals keen to move on to bigger and better things there are many chances to connect and grow. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality sales and trading jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings recognises the challenges that are faced by employers when it comes to recruiting into the financial services sector and has designed a responsive business model that is ideally suited to clients, such as banks, insurers and asset managers. This includes ensuring consultants receive training in the latest recruitment technologies and that Selby Jennings is able to keep clients up to date with current emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future of work.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. We have built strong networks and relationships within the banking and financial services sectors and provide permanent, contract, multi-hire recruitment from our offices all over the world.